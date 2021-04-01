- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- LIBOR and benchmarks
- LIBOR transition
- ISDA responds to JBATA announcement on yen TIBOR and euroyen TIBOR
- US dollar LIBOR developments
- Benchmarks
- Lending
- HMT issues statistics on coronavirus (COVID-19) loans
- Law Commission seeks views on 14th programme of law reform
More...
- Security
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 80 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS issues full government response to Law Commission review of LRA 2002
- Pickle Properties Ltd v Plant (British Virgin Islands)
- Islamic finance
- HM Treasury issues £500m in second Sukuk offering
- Real estate finance
- LMA publishes its response to RICS call for evidence on property valuations
- Trade and commodity finance
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on enabling clean energy exports
- Sustainable finance
- Government remits for the FCA and PRC updated to include sustainable finance objectives
- IOSCO creates Technical Expert Group under its Sustainable Finance Task Force
- Investment Association report makes recommendations on green gilts
- PRA and FCA host sixth meeting of Climate Financial Risk Forum
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA updates Q&As on the CSDR
- ESMA updates Q&As on the Prospectus Regulation
- Commission Delegated Regulation on EU Prospectus Regulation exemption for takeover documents published in Official Journal
- ICMA updates guide to European repo market best practices
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No. 33 including DTR 5 online portal, review of DTR 5 notifications and EEA audit firms reminder
- SRB publishes new guidance on bail-in for international debt securities
- Derivatives
- ISDA developments
- ESMA updates EMIR Q&As to clarify intragroup transactions reporting exemption
- Comment—European banks lobby to loosen Brexit derivatives restrictions
- Regulation for derivatives lawyers
- ESMA publishes updated Q&As on MiFID II inducements
- ESMA updates EMIR validation rules
- FCA recognises ICE Futures Abu Dhabi as an overseas investment exchange
- Structured products and securitisation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): General Secretariat greenlights Council adoption of revised securitisation rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament plenary adopts EU capital markets recovery package securitisation amendments
- ESAs publish Q&A’s on cross-sectoral aspects of EU Securitisation Regulation
- ESAs publish joint opinion on jurisdictional scope under the Securitisation Regulation
- ESMA publishes guidelines on reporting under Articles 4 and 12 of the SFTR
- Cryptoassets
- HMRC updates treatment of cryptoassets to incorporate staking
- Regulation for Banking lawyers
- Brexit Bulletin—Technical negotiations concluded on UK-EU Memorandum of Understanding
- European Parliament publishes motion for a resolution on banking rules on NPLs
- Council of the EU publishes update on progress of financial services legislative files
- Restructuring
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—temporary Insolvency Practice Direction extended
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CIGA 2020 automatic filing extensions come to an end
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
- Administrators comprehensively cleared of allegations regarding sale of ‘The Vase’ site (Re One Blackfriars)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
- Lexis®PSL Resources
- Articles
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) FCA and BoE publish statement encouraging market participants in a switch to SONIA in the sterling non-linear derivatives market from 11 May, (2) the LMA publishes its response to RICS call for evidence on property valuations and (3) the temporary Insolvency Practice Direction is extended.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.