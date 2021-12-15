LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Hot topics

Legal News

Banking & Finance—top five debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation developments 2021

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking & Finance—top five debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation developments 2021
  • The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc (ISDA) publishes the 2021 ISDA Interest Rate Derivatives Definitions
  • What happened?
  • What are the key implications?
  • Want to know more?
  • ISDA launches digital master agreement; integration of the ISDA Common Domain Model and ISDA Create
  • What happened?
  • What are the key implications?
  • Want to know more?
  • ISDA launches new fallbacks for derivatives connected to IBOR
    • More...

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis looks at our top five developments that will be of interest to debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As