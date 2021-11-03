LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking & Finance—October 2021 case round-up

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Re an application for directions by Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company BSC (c) (in liquidation) (as trustee) and another company
  • Islamic finance—interpretation of provisions in a trust agreement
  • London Trocadero (2015) LLP v Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd and others
  • Tenant’s liability for rent—coronavirus
  • Black & Veatch Corp v Kazstroy Service Global BV
  • Construction of a guarantee
  • Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd
  • Statutory demand—enforcement of guarantee
  • Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune di Busto Arsizio
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance for October 2021.

