menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Case trackers and analysis

Legal News

Banking & Finance—May 2021 case round-up

Banking & Finance—May 2021 case round-up
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking & Finance—May 2021 case round-up
  • Re Arboretum Devon
  • Intercreditor agreement—no challenge to security clause—debenture—meaning of secured liabilities
  • Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd and others v Spicejet Ltd
  • Aircraft leases—coronavirus (COVID-19)—aircraft grounded because of design defects—frustration—no set off clause
  • Alpha Marine Corp v Minmetals Logistics Zhejiang
  • Shipping—bills of lading—implied terms
  • New Look Retailers Limited
  • Company voluntary arrangement (CVA)—lease liabilities—challenge by landlords
  • Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
    • More...

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance in May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More