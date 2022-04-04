LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking & Finance—March 2022 case round-up

Published on: 04 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Business Mortgage Finance 4 plc and others v Hussain
  • Interference with securitisation structures
  • Instagroup Ltd v Carroll and another
  • Personal guarantees—enforcement——economic duress—lack of consideration—misrepresentation
  • MUR Shipping BV v RTI Ltd
  • Shipping finance—Arbitration under charter agreement—2018 sanctions—force majeure—non-payment due to sanctions
  • Re ED&F Man Holdings Ltd
  • Restructuring plan—convening hearing
  • Re ED&F Man Holdings Ltd
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance for March 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

