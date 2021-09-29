LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Banking & Finance—July to September 2021 case round-up

Published on: 29 September 2021
  • Banking & Finance—July to September 2021 case round-up
  • Shanghai Shipyard Co Ltd v Reignwood International Investment (Group) Company Ltd 
  • ‘Demand’ or ‘see to it’ guarantee
  • Pakistan International Airline Corporation v Times Travel (UK) Ltd
  • Lawful act economic duress
  • Al Giorgis Oil Trading Ltd (a company incorporated in Liberia) v AG Shipping & Energy Pte Ltd (a company incorporated in Singapore)
  • Summary judgment application—termination of a time charterparty
  • Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration)
  • Peer-to-peer lending—construction of agreements—to whom is default interest owed ?
  • Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance from July to September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

