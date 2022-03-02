LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking & Finance—February 2022 case round-up

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • NAS Air Company v Genesis Ireland Aviation Trading 3 Ltd
  • Aircraft lease—cost of repairs to engines
  • Azurair and others, Airhelp, and Corendon Airlines
  • Aviation finance—EU—passenger compensation
  • DHL Project & Chartering Ltd v Gemini Ocean Shipping Co, Ltd
  • Shipping—charterparty
  • Kwok v UBS AG (London Branch)
  • Jurisdiction—Lugano Convention
  • Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune Di Busto Arsizio
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance for February 2022.

