Banking & Finance—December 2021 and January 2022 case round-up

Published on: 02 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ABN Amro Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others
  • Structured commodities financing—unusual term in marine insurance—insurance against lost profit
  • Kerkar v Investment Opportunities IV Pte Ltd
  • Debt arising under guarantees—application to set aside statutory demand for the debt—allegations of prejudice and bad faith—allegations not adequately particularised and without evidential foundation
  • Wang v Darby
  • Quistclose trust—cryptoassets
  • BMF Assets No. 1 Ltd and others v Sanne Group plc and others
  • Securitisation—injunction—striking out
  • Olympic Council of Asia v Novans Jets LLP
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in Lexis®PSL Banking & Finance for December 2021 and January 2022.

