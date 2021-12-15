LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Case trackers and analysis

Legal News

Banking & Finance case round up for debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation lawyers—our top 5 of 2021

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking & Finance case round up for debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation lawyers—our top 5 of 2021
  • Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP
  • What were the facts of the case?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Why is the case of interest?
  • Deutsche Bank AG London v Comune di Busto Arsizio
  • What was the case about?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Why is this case of interest?
  • Elite Property Holdings Ltd and another v Decolace Properties Ltd
    • More...

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis looks at our pick of the top five cases of 2021 which will be of interest to debt capital markets, derivatives and securitisation lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More