Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Case trackers and analysis

Legal News

Banking & Finance—April 2021 case round-up

Banking & Finance—April 2021 case round-up
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Banking & Finance—April 2021 case round-up
  • R (on the application of Donegan and others) v Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd
  • Compensation—whether unregulated bonds transferable securities
  • Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
  • Brexit—application of retained EU law in the context of air passenger compensation
  • Re gategroup Guarantee Ltd
  • Restructuring plan—bonds—forum shopping—use of co-obligor structure—recognition
  • Bedford Investments Ltd v Sellman and another
  • Claim under a guarantee—application for summary judgment—validity of assignment of loan and guarantee—whether the set-off clause was effective—rate of interest pursuant to the guarantee
  • Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
    • More...

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance in April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More