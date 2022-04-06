Bank of Ireland accepts fine in ruling clarifying personal data breach definition

Article summary

MLex: Bank of Ireland has confirmed it will not appeal a €463,000 fine for failing to meet the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) rules on personal data breaches. The Irish Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) ruling, published on 5 April 2022, clarified that a third party does not necessarily have to be involved for incidents to count as a data breach. or to read the full analysis.