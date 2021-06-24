Bank of England says control rules should be toughened after Wyelands

Law360, London: The Bank of England (BoE) said 23 June 2021 that rules governing the change of control at a financial company after it has been acquired should be tightened after Sanjeev Gupta was able to use his acquisition of Wyelands Bank to lend to his steel empire.
