Bank CCOs outline their top emerging risks of 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Post-pandemic workforce
  • Environmental, social and governance (ESG) 
  • Digital assets
  • Social media driven market activity

Law360: The transition to hybrid work arrangements stemming from the pandemic is among the top emerging compliance risks going into the second half of 2021, a group of bank chief compliance officers (CCOs) said this week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

