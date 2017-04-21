Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Probate / Estates—inheritance tax

Legal News

Band aid—the residence nil-rate band explained

Band aid—the residence nil-rate band explained
Published on: 21 April 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Band aid—the residence nil-rate band explained
  • What is the RNRB and when is it available?
  • What are the conditions for the relief to apply?
  • How does the residence nil rate band apply to married or unmarried cohabiting couples who jointly own a residential property? What about individuals without children of their own?
  • What about individuals who own more than one property?
  • Is the residence nil-rate band available where residential property was held in a trust rather than in the deceased’s own name?
  • How do the ‘downsising provisions’ assist individuals who have moved out of their home prior to death?
  • What do you think are the traps or gaps in terms of the availability of the residence nil rate band?
  • How do you think the residence nil rate band will apply in practice?
  • What else should individuals be aware of in terms of lifetime planning in the context of the residence nil rate band?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The new residence nil-rate band (RNRB) came into effect on 6 April 2017, available when a residential property passes on death to direct descendants. Leon Pickering, barrister at Ten Old Square provides a guide to the key issues and traps to avoid. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More