Ban on headscarf may be justified by religious and ideological neutrality (News, 1 June 2016)

A ban on the wearing of an Islamic headscarf at work based on a company policy of religious and ideological neutrality will not amount to direct religious discrimination as it does not amount to less favourable treatment of followers of one religion or belief compared with another (or of religious as compared with non-religious followers). Such a ban may however amount to indirect religious discrimination which will require justification as a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim. Such discrimination may be justified in order to enforce a policy of religious and ideological neutrality pursued by the employer, provided that the principle of proportionality is observed in that regard. ECJ A-G Opinion: (1) Achbita (2) Centrum voor gelijkheid van kansen en voor racismebestrijding v G4S Secure Solutions NV
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to
Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a
Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk
For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.