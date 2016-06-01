Sign-in Help
Ban on headscarf may be justified by religious and ideological neutrality (News, 1 June 2016)

Published on: 01 June 2016
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • The impact of the Opinion
  • Relevant background law
  • The facts and decisions of the Belgian courts
  • The Opinion of the ECJ Advocate General

Article summary

A ban on the wearing of an Islamic headscarf at work based on a company policy of religious and ideological neutrality will not amount to direct religious discrimination as it does not amount to less favourable treatment of followers of one religion or belief compared with another (or of religious as compared with non-religious followers). Such a ban may however amount to indirect religious discrimination which will require justification as a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim. Such discrimination may be justified in order to enforce a policy of religious and ideological neutrality pursued by the employer, provided that the principle of proportionality is observed in that regard. ECJ A-G Opinion: (1) Achbita (2) Centrum voor gelijkheid van kansen en voor racismebestrijding v G4S Secure Solutions NV or take a trial to read the full analysis.

