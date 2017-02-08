Sign-in Help
Balancing confidentiality and comity in Jersey trusts (J v K and others)

Balancing confidentiality and comity in Jersey trusts (J v K and others)
Published on: 08 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Balancing confidentiality and comity in Jersey trusts (J v K and others)
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What were the issues before the court?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What should advisors and their clients take away from this decision?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: When should maintaining the confidentiality of information take precedence over a court's obligations to give effect to letters of request? Andreas Kistler, partner in Carey Olsen's trusts and private wealth and litigation teams in Jersey, considers the case of J v K.

