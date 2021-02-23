Sign-in Help
Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings

Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In common with many others, the legal community has significantly adapted its practice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the most important changes has been the widespread use of virtual hearings in litigation and international arbitration proceedings. Baker McKenzie and KPMG have jointly conducted and published a survey regarding the future of virtual hearings and mediations. Amanda Brown, partner at KPMG, Charles Thomson, partner at Baker McKenzie, and Markus Altenkirch, senior associate at Baker McKenzie, discuss the findings.

