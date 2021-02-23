- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- What was the background to the survey?
- What was the scope of the survey?
- Who were the survey participants?
- What were the survey’s key findings and why are they relevant to disputes practitioners?
- What are the main fairness considerations for hybrid hearings, and what are your view on these?
- Based on the results and your own views, how do you see the future of remote hearings in arbitration and litigation?
- What areas of practice do you think will need more attention in the remote environment?
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: In common with many others, the legal community has significantly adapted its practice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the most important changes has been the widespread use of virtual hearings in litigation and international arbitration proceedings. Baker McKenzie and KPMG have jointly conducted and published a survey regarding the future of virtual hearings and mediations. Amanda Brown, partner at KPMG, Charles Thomson, partner at Baker McKenzie, and Markus Altenkirch, senior associate at Baker McKenzie, discuss the findings.
