Legal News

Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group's rebuke

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: MLex
A last-minute backtrack on a key element of the recently enacted Economic Crime Bill has been cited by an international anti-corruption group, in its criticism of the UK over its failure to adhere to transparency standards.

