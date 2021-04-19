Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Keeping up to date / Brexit

Legal News

Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd

Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Back to the future—in-depth analysis of Lipton and another v BA City Flyer Ltd
  • Facts
  • Court of Appeal analysis
  • Commentary

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018) brought about major changes to domestic law. We are now starting to see cases involving the interpretation and application of EU(W)A 2018 reach the courts. The case of Lipton is of particular interest. It is a seemingly straightforward domestic case in which the facts arose in 2018 when the UK was an EU Member State and EU law applied to the UK. The case was ongoing at the end of the Brexit transition period. By the time the Court of Appeal hearing took place and the judgment was handed down in 2021, the UK had left the EU, EU law had ceased to apply to the UK and retained EU law had come into force. In this analysis, Eleonor Duhs, director at Fieldfisher LLP and Indira Rao, counsel for EU and International Law in the House of Commons, look in detail at the approach taken by the court to identifying which law applies to the case and considers the wider issues which arise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More