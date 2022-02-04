LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
B&CE encourages value-for-money checks for online pension portals

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: B&CE states the government should ensure that new online portals that will allow retirement savers to track their investments should include measures allowing people to compare the relative value for money that schemes offer for their savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

