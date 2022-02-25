LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
AXA must pay Corbin & King £4.5m for coronavirus (COVID-19) closures

Published on: 25 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The owner of The Wolseley and other smart London restaurants won its application on 25 February 2022 to force its insurer to pay out £4.5m (US$6m) under a business interruption policy to cover coronavirus (COVID-19) losses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

