Legal News

AXA can appeal £4.5m loss in Corbin & King coronavirus (COVID-19) claim

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  AXA can appeal £4.5m loss in Corbin & King coronavirus (COVID-19) claim

Article summary

Law360, London: A London court has agreed to allow AXA to appeal a £4.5m payout to the owner of several high-end London restaurants closed during the pandemic, citing the potential for the courts to flesh out a landmark UK Supreme Court ruling. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

