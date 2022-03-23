AXA can appeal £4.5m loss in Corbin & King coronavirus (COVID-19) claim

Law360, London: A London court has agreed to allow AXA to appeal a £4.5m payout to the owner of several high-end London restaurants closed during the pandemic, citing the potential for the courts to flesh out a landmark UK Supreme Court ruling.
