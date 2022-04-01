Awarding costs in statutory nuisance cases (R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside)

Corporate Crime analysis: What is the correct approach for an application for costs when there has been a successful private prosecution for statutory nuisance? This was the issue in R (on the application of Parker) v Magistrates Court at Teesside which involved an analysis of the correct construction section 82(12) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 (EPA 1990) and provided some useful guidance on how the magistrates court should approach the award of costs in statutory nuisance cases. The court also considered a procedural point as to whether the correct avenue of appeal was via the case stated procedure rather than judicial review. Written by Lee Fish, barrister at New Park Court.
