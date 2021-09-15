LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Scheme governance

Legal News

Award for serious distress and inconvenience where employer failed to clarify member’s benefit options (Mrs S, CAS-33559–R2G1)

Published on: 15 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Award for serious distress and inconvenience where employer failed to clarify member’s benefit options (Mrs S, CAS-33559–R2G1)
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of the determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mrs S, CAS-33559–R2G1 the Pensions Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint that a member was mislead about her voluntary redundancy options. The Ombudsman concluded that the respondent could have provided further clarification to the complainant regarding the fact that leaving due to voluntary redundancy did not entitle the complainant to receive the same amount of pension had she remained in employment until retirement age. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents