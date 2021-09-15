Award for serious distress and inconvenience where employer failed to clarify member’s benefit options (Mrs S, CAS-33559–R2G1)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mrs S, CAS-33559–R2G1 the Pensions Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint that a member was mislead about her voluntary redundancy options. The Ombudsman concluded that the respondent could have provided further clarification to the complainant regarding the fact that leaving due to voluntary redundancy did not entitle the complainant to receive the same amount of pension had she remained in employment until retirement age. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.