Aviva wants new building rules after UK storm claims surge

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Aviva called on the government on 21 July 2021 to urgently tighten building regulations to protect homes against extreme weather after it received a deluge of flood claims in the aftermath of storms that created havoc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

