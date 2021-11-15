LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Aviva urges government to act over coronavirus (COVID-19) scams

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Insurance giant Aviva said on 15 November 2021 that the government should ban online tech giants from earning advertising revenue from criminals, after warning that the impact of the pandemic on personal finances has made Britons more vulnerable to fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

