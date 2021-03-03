Sign-in Help
Aviva sets net-zero 2040 target alongside exit from coal

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Aviva has announced plans to become a net-zero carbon emissions business by 2040, which means the insurer will stop investing in coal companies that fail to sign up to a global green initiative by next year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

