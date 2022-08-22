LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Aviva finds employers consider ESG factors for work pensions

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Aviva has reported that most employers consider the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into work pension funds important—but employees are more cautious with some concerns about the impact on investment performance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

