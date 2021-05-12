Aviation—dry leases, Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982, Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 and frustration (Wilmington Trust SP Services v SpiceJet)

Commercial analysis: The court granted partial summary judgment on an application brought by three lessees in a claim relating to sums due to them under the terms of the lease agreements. The judgment contains a helpful analysis of the law relating to the exclusion of the provisions of the Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982 (SGSA 1982), the application of the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 (UCTA 1977) to international supply contracts in the context of aircraft leases and the court’s ability to stay execution of a judgment despite a set-off clause. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers.
