Average waiting times for a first hearing in employment tribunal claims

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: In the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 the average waiting time, from receipt of a claim to the first hearing in an employment tribunal, was 335 days for single claims and 388 days for multiple claims. This is the most recent available data because the employment tribunals have moved to a new case management system and HMCTS is currently working to incorporate the new IT system alongside longer-established data sources to provide a more complete and consistent data set for this jurisdiction, according to the response by James Cartlidge, Parliamentary Under Secretary (Ministry of Justice) to a written question as published in Hansard. He also clarified that the Ministry of Justice aims to upload employment tribunal judgments to the public register within ten working days of promulgation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

