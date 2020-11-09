Availability of Fraud Compensation Fund to pension liberation victims clarified (PPF v Dalriada)

Pensions analysis: In PPF v Dalriada, the High Court clarified the circumstances in which the Fraud Compensation Fund (FCF) is able to pay compensation to pension schemes involved in pension liberation activity, and also on how the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) should interpret the technical aspects of the legislation governing the FCF. Taking a wide interpretation of the FCF legislation, this case opens the door for victims of pension scams to receive compensation from the FCF.
