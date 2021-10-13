LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Autumn Budget 2021—tax measures to expect

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Autumn Budget 2021—tax measures to expect
  • Finance Bill 2022—measures previously announced
  • New developments on previous consultations

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Chancellor of the Exchequer will deliver the Autumn Budget on Wednesday 27 October 2021. The Lexis®PSL Tax team considers the business tax announcements and publications that could be expected on the day and in the Finance Bill that follows. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

