Extradition Act 2003

Autonomy chief says SFO could revive HP sale fraud probe

Published on: 10 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) could reopen its investigation into alleged fraud at a software company and prosecute Mike Lynch, its founder, a lawyer for the British technology tycoon said at the first day of his court battle to avoid extradition to America. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

