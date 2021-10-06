Automobile over-the-air transmissions—a global perspective

Article summary

TMT analysis: The rising tide of technological innovation affects almost every aspect of modern life, and it will soon revolutionise the very cars we drive. Working on the same principle as iOS updates for an iPhone, over-the-air (OTA) technology allows car manufacturers to wirelessly transmit information to a vehicle, eliminating the need for regular visits to the dealership for software updates. David Goh, partner, of Squire Patton Boggs, provides an overview of the impacts this technology may have and the types of regulatory regimes that are being laid down around the globe to protect against them. or to read the full analysis.