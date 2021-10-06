LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / New technologies / Internet of things

Legal News

Automobile over-the-air transmissions—a global perspective

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Automobile over-the-air transmissions—a global perspective

Article summary

TMT analysis: The rising tide of technological innovation affects almost every aspect of modern life, and it will soon revolutionise the very cars we drive. Working on the same principle as iOS updates for an iPhone, over-the-air (OTA) technology allows car manufacturers to wirelessly transmit information to a vehicle, eliminating the need for regular visits to the dealership for software updates. David Goh, partner, of Squire Patton Boggs, provides an overview of the impacts this technology may have and the types of regulatory regimes that are being laid down around the globe to protect against them. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
6 Practice notes
View More