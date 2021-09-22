LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Automatic unfair dismissal for assertion of a statutory right: an instruction may be enough (Simoes v De Sede UK)

Published on: 22 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Automatic unfair dismissal for assertion of a statutory right: an instruction may be enough (Simoes v De Sede UK)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A claimant may be able to claim automatic unfair dismissal on the basis that she has been dismissed for asserting a statutory right where an employer issues an instruction, compliance with which (the claimant asserts) would breach her statutory rights. It is not necessary to wait for the right in question to be breached in order for such a claim to ‘crystallise’, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

