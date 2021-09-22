Automatic unfair dismissal for assertion of a statutory right: an instruction may be enough (Simoes v De Sede UK)

Employment analysis: A claimant may be able to claim automatic unfair dismissal on the basis that she has been dismissed for asserting a statutory right where an employer issues an instruction, compliance with which (the claimant asserts) would breach her statutory rights. It is not necessary to wait for the right in question to be breached in order for such a claim to ‘crystallise’, according to the EAT.
