- Automatic exchange and transparency in EU taxation
- Original news
- What, in essence, is the letter to the EC proposing?
- How does this differ from US FATCA (and FATCA under the IGAs with the US)?
- Do you think the rest of the EU will take up the challenge to join in?
- How does what is proposed interact with existing information exchange arrangements?
- Do you think the proposals will have any impact?
- How do you think the proposal will be greeted by business and industry?
- Is there anything that lawyers and clients should be doing at this early stage?
Article summary
Tax analysis: The UK is one of five EU member states who have joined forces in the latest drive against tax evasion across Europe. Will their proposals for automatic exchange of tax information spell the beginning of the end for tax havens? Will Austria, with its high levels of bank secrecy, find itself left out in the cold, asks Sigrid Hemels, Professor of Tax Law at Erasmus University Rotterdam and member of the tax team of Allen & Overy LLP Amsterdam.
