Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Finance / Loans

Legal News

Automatic exchange and transparency in EU taxation

Automatic exchange and transparency in EU taxation
Published on: 02 May 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Automatic exchange and transparency in EU taxation
  • Original news
  • What, in essence, is the letter to the EC proposing?
  • How does this differ from US FATCA (and FATCA under the IGAs with the US)?
  • Do you think the rest of the EU will take up the challenge to join in?
  • How does what is proposed interact with existing information exchange arrangements?
  • Do you think the proposals will have any impact?
  • How do you think the proposal will be greeted by business and industry?
  • Is there anything that lawyers and clients should be doing at this early stage?

Article summary

Tax analysis: The UK is one of five EU member states who have joined forces in the latest drive against tax evasion across Europe. Will their proposals for automatic exchange of tax information spell the beginning of the end for tax havens? Will Austria, with its high levels of bank secrecy, find itself left out in the cold, asks Sigrid Hemels, Professor of Tax Law at Erasmus University Rotterdam and member of the tax team of Allen & Overy LLP Amsterdam. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More