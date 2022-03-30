LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Authors should be specifically and fairly compensated for cloud storage reproduction (Austro-Mechana v Strato)

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Justice has decided two questions relating to private copying levies payable by cloud storage providers: (1) Does the exception for private use in Article 5(2)(b) of EU InfoSoc Directive, apply to cloud storage services; and (2) If yes, should the authors be specifically and fairly compensated for cloud storage reproduction, as envisaged in that provision? The court answered both questions in the affirmative (cloud storage was caught by Article 5(2)(b)), and directed that it is up to national courts as to how they apply levies and other mechanisms to achieve a balance between the rights owners’ interests and that of end-users. Written by Lakmal Walawage, associate solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

