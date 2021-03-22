Authorising the criminal activity of covert agents (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)

Privacy International and others v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and others [2021] EWCA Civ 330, [2021] All ER (D) 60 (Mar)

What are the practical implications of this case? There are potential practical implications for covert agents and those who authorise them. While the court did not comment on the lawfulness of the use by the police of undercover officers and agents (Yip Chiu-cheung v R [1995] 1 AC 111 and R v Looseley, A-G’s Reference (No 3 of 2000) [2001] UKHL 53), it has potential implications for them too. There is a distinction between the legal status of the following: • guidance setting out circumstances in which an act might be authorised • the authorisation by an officer • the activity of a covert agent The lawfulness of guidance depends on its statutory context and, in this case, powers that were previously exercised under the prerogative. An authorisation, on the other hand, could potentially be criminal (through an inchoate act such as of procuring crime), albeit there might be a defence available to the authorising officer and a prosecution would be unlikely were the guidance followed. Finally, the acts of an agent cannot be considered in the light of the guidance—it does not apply to the agent but only the authorising officer, and the agent cannot be expected to be aware of it. Assuming that a defence was unavailable or uncertain, the question of whether an agent’s acts should be prosecuted is likely to be determined by reference to the authorisation given and the proportionality and necessity of the acts themselves.

What was the background? The Security Service (‘the service’) was established under the Royal Prerogative. From 1952 it was under the Home Secretary’s directive to protect the realm ‘from external and internal dangers arising from attempts at espionage and sabotage’ and acts ‘which may be judged to be subversive to the state’. The claimants (all non-governmental organisations) accepted that it had authorised potential criminal activity of covert agents since it was established. SeSA 1989 recognised the service’s existence and set out its functions as the protection of national security from (inter alia) ‘espionage, terrorism [and] the activities of agents of foreign powers’ (SeSA 1989, s 1). It provided some oversight by the Intelligence Services Commissioner, and later also under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA 2000). This office was replaced by the Investigatory Powers Commissioner under section 227 of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016. SeSA 1989, s 3 made provisions for warrants authorising otherwise unlawful entry into property, later replaced by section 5 of the Intelligence Services Act 1994 (ISA 1994). RIPA 2000 introduced a new statutory power to authorise intrusive covert surveillance. Both provisions conferred an immunity from prosecution to agents and handlers for acts authorised under the legislation. In 2011, the service issued ‘Guidelines on the Use of Agents who participate in Criminality—Official Guidance’ (‘the guidance’). This set out circumstances in which a handler could ‘authorise’ the participation of an agent in criminal activity outside the statutory powers of the above Acts, emphasising that it did not confer an immunity from prosecution. It was this guidance that was the subject of challenge by the claimants. The IPT found that it was lawful in a 3-2 majority decision (Sir Charles Flint QC and Professor Graham Zellick QC dissenting) ([2019] UKIPTrib IPT 17 186 CH, [2020] All ER (D) 50 (Jan)).

What did the court decide? Before SeSA 1989, the service could have (Burmah Oil Co (Burma Trading) Ltd v Lord Advocate [1965] AC 75) and did have a prerogative power to authorise criminal acts for the purpose of national security, without which it could not function. That said, while the guidance authorised actual criminality, any agent might have a defence if engaging in otherwise criminal behaviour, including using force in the prevention of crime. Parliament can override fundamental rights not only by express words but by ‘necessary intention’: R v Secretary of State for the Home Department, ex p Simms [2000] 2 AC 115, [1999] All ER (D) 751. SeSA 1989 was not a limiting provision and was silent about the powers of the service. Parliament, by renewing the service’s powers, must have intended them to continue. ‘[Parliament’s] intention is to be gathered from the words [it uses], considered in the light of their context and their purpose’ (R (on the application of Black) v Secretary of State for Justice [2017] UKSC 81, [2017] All ER (D) 104 (Dec)). The guidance did not create a de jure immunity, not being underpinned by a statutory provision such as those of SeSA 1989 and RIPA 2000, which expressly made all acts they authorised lawful. Nor could it create a de facto immunity. The authorisation of criminal acts would only be one factor in any decision by a prosecuting authority or (by the Attorney General) to issue a nolle prosequi (see A-G v Guardian Newspapers Ltd (No 2) [1990] 1 AC 109). There can be no obligation to inform a prosecuting authority in advance as there is no power to grant a ‘proleptic grant of immunity from prosecution’ (R (on the application of Pretty) v Director of Public Prosecutions [2001] UKHL 61), and it cannot be known in advance of a verdict whether any potentially criminal act would constitute criminality.

How does this fit in with the introduction of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill 2020? This Bill (now an Act) provides an actual immunity for criminal behaviour by covert agents. It adds the following provisions to RIPA 2000: • a new s 26(2)(d), proving for the authorisation of ‘criminal conduct in the course of, or otherwise in connection with, the conduct of covert human intelligence sources’ that would thus be declared ‘lawful for all purposes’, and • a new s 29B, setting out a statutory framework for that authorisation As the Court of Appeal acknowledged, while their judgment was unaffected by the progress of the Bill through Parliament, it would put much of what is now guidance on a statutory footing. The possibility of such an immunity was considered in A-G v Guardian Newspapers Ltd (No 2), cited in the Privacy International judgment at para [91], in which Sir John Donaldson MR also gave the following ‘alternative view’: ‘…the public interest [might be] better served by leaving the members of the service liable to prosecution for any breach of the law at the instance of a private individual or of a public prosecuting authority, but may expect that prosecuting authorities will exercise a wise discretion and that in an appropriate case the Attorney-General would enter a nolle prosequi…’ The difficulty of applying any limitation or adequate system of review to the advanced authorisation of criminal activity demonstrates the correctness of this view. As the Court of Appeal underlined, it is impossible for an officer authorising possible criminality to know how it might be enacted; and it would be extremely difficult to judge whether it was in accordance with the authorisation. An immunity is highly undesirable in such circumstances. The current regime—where an agent has the probability of not facing criminal liability but where that depends on his actual behaviour, is greatly preferable.