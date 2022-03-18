Australian third-party freezing orders in aid of enforcing arbitral awards (Viterra BV v Shandong Ruyi Technology Group)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved a successful application to discharge a freezing order made in Australia against a third party who was not the award debtor but was instead a wholly-owned Singaporean subsidiary of it. The case examines the circumstances in which freezing orders may be granted or maintained against such a third party. In particular, the decision considers whether Australian assets can be frozen in aid of enforcement processes of a foreign court (rather than those of the Australian court from which the freezing order is sought), finding in the negative. It also considers when a freezing order may be issued to restrain a wholly-owned subsidiary of a (prospective) judgment debtor from dealing with, dissipating or diminishing the value of its assets, finding that this was not such a case. In reaching its decision, the Federal Court of Australia provides a helpful analysis of Australian and foreign authorities and principles in these regards. Written by Sam Luttrell, partner at Clifford Chance, and Meg Green, graduate lawyer at Clifford Chance.