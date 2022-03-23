LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Asset finance / Aviation finance

Legal News

Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under Cape Town aircraft protocol

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under Cape Town aircraft protocol
  • Abstract
  • Background
  • Issues for determination on appeal
  • Meaning of ‘give possession’ under Article XI(2)
  • Key takeaways
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The Australian High Court has recently considered the meaning of ‘give possession’ in Art XI(2) of Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment, which required administrators to ‘give possession’ of aircraft engines upon an insolvency-related event. Written by LexisAdvance Australia. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As