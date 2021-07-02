menu-search
Australian court winds up UK company and dismisses application for recognition of UK moratorium (Hydrodec Group plc)

Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Australian court winds up UK company and dismisses application for recognition of UK moratorium (Hydrodec Group plc)
  • Introduction
  • Factual background
  • The court’s decision
  • Issue 1—foreign main proceeding
  • Issue 2—winding up
  • Comments

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A Supreme Court in Australia has dismissed an application by a UK company’s moratorium restructuring practitioners for recognition of a UK moratorium and ordered that the company be wound up under Australian law. Written by Graham Roberts and Ben Williams of Cooper Grace Ward. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

