Australia—Swiss Re International Se v LCA Marrickville Pty Ltd (Second Test Case)

Published on: 12 October 2021
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Federal Court of Australia handed down its judgment in Swiss Re International Se v LCA Marrickville Pty Ltd on 8 October 2021. The judgment, running to 386 pages, is the first instance decision in the second FCA test case in Australia concerning business interruption insurance coverage for losses arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19). An expedited appeal is expected to be heard in November 2021, the parties having been granted leave to appeal on all matters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

