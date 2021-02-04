Sign-in Help
Australia—recognition of investment arbitration awards (Spain v Infrastructure Services Luxembourg S.A.R.L.)

Published on: 04 February 2021
Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this appeal decision, the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia ruled that a foreign state is not entitled to invoke sovereign immunity to oppose an application for the recognition of an arbitral award issued under the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of other States (ICSID Convention). The Full Court arrived at the same substantive conclusion as the first instance court (ie Spain is not immune), but for different reasons. The differences in the Full Court’s reasoning are significant because the Full Court construed the term ‘recognition’ broadly and expressed the opinion (in obiter dicta) that the term ‘execution’ in the ICSID Convention ‘includes “enforcement”’. Relying on this obiter, foreign states may contend in future that, by virtue of Article 55 of the ICSID Convention they are entitled to claim sovereign immunity from the jurisdiction of an Australian court whenever anything other than recognition of an ICSID award is sought. Written by Sam Luttrell, partner at Clifford Chance, with the assistance of Jagpreet Sandhu, associate at Clifford Chance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

