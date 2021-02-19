Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Horizon scanning

Legal News

Australia raises competition concerns over Aon’s $US 30bn Willis merger

Australia raises competition concerns over Aon’s $US 30bn Willis merger
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Australia raises competition concerns over Aon’s $US 30bn Willis merger

Article summary

Law360, London: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has raised preliminary concerns over Aon plc’s $US 30bn takeover of Willis Towers Watson plc, warning on 18 February 2021 that the merger would combine two of the world’s largest risk and reinsurance companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As