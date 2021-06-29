menu-search
Australia launches WTO dispute over Chinese wine duties

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Australia has launched a trade dispute against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over 'excess' countervailing duties on wine imports, according to a WTO filing circulated on Monday28 June 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

