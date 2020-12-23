Australia—Instagram unable to compel arbitration in media manager dispute (Dialogue Consulting v Instagram)

Law360: Instagram was unable to convince the Federal Court of Australia to compel arbitration of its dispute with social media manager Dialogue Consulting Pty Ltd, which has accused the popular photo- and video-sharing social networking service of wrongfully trying to ban it from using the site.
