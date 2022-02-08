Australia—Instagram loses stay for arbitration appeal (Instagram Inc v Dialogue Consulting Pty Ltd)

Law360: The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed Instagram's appeal against a finding that the company waived its right to arbitrate a dispute with the creator of a social media scheduling app. The court decided that the primary judge was correct to decide the issue himself rather than referring the question to arbitration under the compétence–compétence principle.
