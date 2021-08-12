menu-search
Australia—Coronavirus (COVID-19) insurance update: insurers win round one in Star Casino claim based on loss resulting from action by authorities (Star v Chubb)

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background
  • Key issues and findings in the Star claim
  • Contextual reasons leading to the conclusion
  • Other matters
  • Commentary

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Chief Justice of the Federal Court has dismissed an insurance claim by Star Casino for its coronavirus (COVID-19) related business interruption (BI) losses. Mark Darwin, partner and Travis Gooding, senior associate, both at Herbert Smith Freehills, Brisbane, consider this case and its practical implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

