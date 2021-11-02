LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Australia—coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance—round 1 of second ICA test case to insurers

Published on: 02 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The two key findings in favour of insurers
  • Additional findings in favour of policyholders
  • Commentary
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Insurers have won the first round of the second Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) test case on business interruption insurance cover for losses arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) related causes. However the devil is in the detail of Mrs Justice Jagot’s judgment, and if one key finding is reversed on appeal then policyholders with cover for prevention of access and interruption arising from actions by authorities are back in the hunt for compensation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

