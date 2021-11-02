Australia—coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance—round 1 of second ICA test case to insurers

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Insurers have won the first round of the second Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) test case on business interruption insurance cover for losses arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) related causes. However the devil is in the detail of Mrs Justice Jagot’s judgment, and if one key finding is reversed on appeal then policyholders with cover for prevention of access and interruption arising from actions by authorities are back in the hunt for compensation. or to read the full analysis.