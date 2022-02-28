Australia—Coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance—insurers win appeals in second ICA test case and Star Casino claim

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia (three judges) has generally confirmed the first instance decisions in the Second ICA Test Case and the Star Casino Claim—largely agreeing that the insurers are not liable for certain claims arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)-related interruptions to business. The decisions (which may yet be appealed to the High Court) confirm that there are severe limitations on the types of policies which respond to coronavirus-related financial loss and the circumstances in which a policyholder will be able to recover such loss. Mark Darwin, partner, and Travis Gooding, senior associate, both at Herbert Smith Freehills, summarise the key issues dealt with by the Full Court and the limited scope that remains for policyholders to claim their loss.