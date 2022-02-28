LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Australia—Coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance—insurers win appeals in second ICA test case and Star Casino claim

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The key findings and what they mean
  • The remaining scope for claims by policyholders
  • Why is this outcome different to the UK test case?
  • Other findings potentially of assistance to policyholders
  • Where to from here?
  • Additional information—background to the test cases so far

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia (three judges) has generally confirmed the first instance decisions in the Second ICA Test Case and the Star Casino Claim—largely agreeing that the insurers are not liable for certain claims arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)-related interruptions to business. The decisions (which may yet be appealed to the High Court) confirm that there are severe limitations on the types of policies which respond to coronavirus-related financial loss and the circumstances in which a policyholder will be able to recover such loss. Mark Darwin, partner, and Travis Gooding, senior associate, both at Herbert Smith Freehills, summarise the key issues dealt with by the Full Court and the limited scope that remains for policyholders to claim their loss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

